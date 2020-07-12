Melbourne battles a second wave of coronavirus and Sydney pub cluster surges to nine cases

The deputy chief medical officer has warned Australia’s death toll could rise further given the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections in Victoria, and as worries mount over a potential cluster linked to a pub in Sydney.

Dr Nick Coatsworth’s warning on Sunday came as a man in his 70s died in Victoria, taking the national death toll to 108. The state reported the death of a 90-year old man on Saturday.

‘Deaths are a reality of COVID-19, they truly are the reality of a pandemic,’ Dr Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra.

‘It is achievable that the death toll will increase, there’s absolutely no doubt about this.’

But he said Australia had learnt a lot through the pandemic and it had been able to prevent the large numbers of deaths seen overseas, especially in elderly members of the community.

Victoria reported a further 279 COVID-19 cases, following on from 216 reported on Saturday and a record 288 infections on Friday. The state has recorded significantly more than 1000 cases in the past week.

NSW recorded five new cases and authorities in their state are concerned about community transmission, especially a cluster from a Sydney pub.

An 18-year-old staffer has been confirmed among the now nine cases in The Crossroads Hotel cluster at Casula in Sydney’s southwest.

More to come.