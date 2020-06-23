Melbourne back in coronavirus lockdown – and the dire consequences for the rest of Australia

Australians fatigued by months of coronavirus lockdown face being forced back indoors as Victoria battles a 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections.

The unexpected spike in Australia’s second most populous state risks other states refusing to open their borders as planned, having closed back in March to stop the virus spreading.

Victoria recorded 17 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, marking its 17th consecutive day of double-digit infections.

More when compared to a million people living in coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne now face a series of local district lockdowns, which are undergoing a testing blitz.

Residents could soon face mandatory lockdown in six local government districts, Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos unveiled.

Medical workers test locals at the Pacific Epping Shopping Centre in Victoria on Monday (pictured) amid fears of localised lockdowns to stop the coronavirus outbreak

Australians have now been warned to remain away from six council in Melbourne: Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin

Those six areas are Hume and Brimbank, in Melbourne’s north and west, Casey and Cardinia in the city’s southeast and Moreland and Darebin in the north.

‘In the legal directions which have come in, we have perhaps not issued stay-at-home directions for those hotspot areas, but of course we don’t rule such a thing out,’ Ms Mikakos said.

Cases are required to continue rising in the areas, with increased than 1,000 close contacts of the state’s 125 active cases already identified.

Premiers are now being encouraged to go ahead with the reopening of state borders in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia despite the rising case numbers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged premiers to continue their plans to open up, and not use the Victorian situation being an excuse to prevent the easing of restrictions.

Cleaners are noticed at The Hangar in Melbourne on June 21 (pictured) but the AFL match was postponed following a player contracted coronavirus

Socially distanced queues are seen at Cinema Nova in Carlton, Melbourne on Monday (pictured) but clients were few and far between as case numbers spike

‘We can’t just shut everything up forever … There will undoubtedly be outbreaks; you will have cases,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

‘What matters is that we’ve built the protections to deal with them. And that’s why it’s so essential that people don’t get complacent. This is … a wake-up call.’

He explained the government never planned to ‘eradicate’ COVID-19, as was the aim in New Zealand, but rather hoped to ‘run our economy, run our lives (and) run our communities alongside this virus’.

But in Western Australia, premier Mark McGowan has recently delayed the reopening of the state’s border, that was planned for August 8.

South Australian premier Steven Marshall has also hinted the state’s borders could remain shut if Victorian cases are not brought in check.

Victorians are noticed wearing face masks while they leave Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station on Sunday (pictured) as cases grow across Victoria

Health workers are noticed at a COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic at Northland shopping centre in Melbourne on Monday (pictured)

‘We are extremely hopeful that Victoria can get on top of the current number of new cases,’ Mr Marshall said on Monday.

‘But we won’t be opening our borders if it’s not safe to do so.

‘We been employed by so hard, we do not wish to be going backwards.’

The state’s borders were because of reopen to Victoria and NSW on July 20.

Experts at the Australian Medical Association have issued a warning against allowing Victorians in.

‘Suddenly, we’d end up with the same community spread (as Victoria),’ its president Dr Chris Moy said.

‘It’s a situation where you don’t know where the enemy is originating from.’

Staff at a Melbourne pub temperature check an individual on Monday (pictured) as coronavirus cases soar in Victoria

South Australia has recently lifted restrictions with Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania.

In NSW, premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the state would just do it with the easing of restrictions, but urged residents to avoid going to Victoria.

This includes all go Melbourne’s virus hotspots, and non-essential journeys between the two states.

‘We have to live with this until there’s a remedy or a vaccine,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

‘And it’s the way you manage these spikes which allows the community to keep to be able to be active and working and having a good life.

‘So I appreciate what Victoria’s going through, but don’t assume it won’t happen in NSW or anywhere else.

A customer sometimes appears sanitising his hands at a cafe in Parkdale, Victoria on Sunday (pictured) with coronavirus contact tracing still underway

‘It can occur very quickly.’

In the week ending Monday, Victorian health officials confirmed 121 cases of COVID-19.

Of these, only 34 were returning travellers in mandatory hotel quarantine, that is where most of Australia’s recent infections have come from.

The 16 new infections confirmed on Monday include a fourth person who attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne on June 6.

Over the week-end, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the state, after Australia enjoyed weeks of single digit transmissions.

Health workers are noticed at a COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic at Northland shopping centre in Melbourne on Monday (pictured)

Coronavirus test samples are seen at a centre in Melbourne on Monday (pictured) as the city undergoes a testing blitz

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 7,461 New South Wales: 3,149 Victoria: 1,836 Queensland: 1,066 Western Australia: 605 South Australia: 440 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 29 TOTAL CASES: 7,461 RECOVERED: 6,896 DEATHS: 102

Officials have since said residents should avoid all travel to affected areas in Victoria – and said even metropolitan Melbourne was high risk.

Ms Berejiklian said the spike was ‘a wakening calll for all of us’.

‘At this stage, the advice is don’t travel to those hot spots,’ she told reporters on Monday.

‘Do not head to the hot spots. Reconsider your plans. Reconsider what you’re doing.

‘But certainly, Melbourne is a discretion. We would recommend people not during this period travel to Melbourne unless they need to.

‘The strong recommendation from the New South Wales Government, including our health and wellness officials is – don’t travel to those hot spots at all. And think about your travel to Melbourne at this stage.’

Victoria has been considering easing a few restrictions on Monday, but this was stopped because of the sudden spike in cases.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed there were 1,847 cases in the state after five were removed due to duplication, which makes it a net increase of 11 cases on Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 case numbers are now the highest they are in significantly more than two months after six days of double-digit growth.

A woman in a breathing apparatus is seen walking past St Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne on Sunday (pictured) as coronavirus cases rise across the city

A worker has her temperature checked before the reopening of a Melbourne cinema (pictured on Monday)

‘We currently have nine patients in hospital, including two in intensive care,’ Ms Mikakos confirmed.

The new cases are made up of six connected to outbreaks, five cases identified through routine testing, four cases detected in came ultimately back travellers in hotel quarantine and one case under investigation.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has been forced to reimpose tough restrictions within his state.

‘Don’t visit friends and family. Don’t continue holiday. Don’t go to work. Stay home,’ the premier said on Saturday.

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in Melbourne’s CBD on June 6 (pictured) with three cases linked to it so far

A street sign in Albury (pictured in May) warns against the onset of the coronavirus, as Melbourne is hit with a second wave

Victoria’s State of Emergency has been extended until 11.59pm on July 19.

Until July 12, Victorians is only going to be able to have five people at their homes while outdoor gatherings have been paid off from 20 down to ten.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs were to be allowed as much as 50 patrons from Monday, but that may now have to stay at 20 until July 12.

The 20-person limit is the rule for real-estate auctions, open houses and community areas will also remain limited to just 20 people.

Religious gatherings can not be larger than 20 people plus those in charge of the ceremony.