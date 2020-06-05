Melania Trump’s messaging frustrating the West Wing, source says

“Focus on taking care of one another & healing our great nation,” she tweeted.

The first lady’s office failed to respond to CNN requests for comment.

“First Lady Melania Trump cares deeply for the American people and her messages of comfort, encouragement, healing, and peace are an important part of the President’s commitment to stop the violence and restore security to our neighborhoods,” Judd Deere, White House deputy press secretary, told CNN.

Though Melania Trump has done little to earnestly soothe racial pain and disparity in America, she does have the ability in a single strategically timed tweet to contradict the directive from the West Wing.

Last week, as the country was waking after having a night of protests, Twitter slapped a violation warning on a tweet from the President posted late the night before, labeling protesters as “THUGS,” and included the charged phrase, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Within hours, Trump had turned his ire to Twitter for rebuking him. But at 10 a.m. ET, Melania Trump did actually align with the social media marketing company, posting: “Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence.”

“As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing,” she added.

That contradiction did not sit well in the West Wing, a White House official told CNN, who noted Trump’s antithetical tweeting, “doesn’t help. It frustrates the West Wing.”

Part of the animus lies in the timing of her tweets, which are often lobbed after her husband has posted something controversial.

“There’s a feeling of deliberateness to her timing that makes it seem even more disjointed,” said one person acquainted with the first lady’s actions.

That juxtaposition has led the West Wing to keep the East Wing out of strategic conversations.

“To be honest, I don’t think it was even part of the discussion,” a White House official told CNN.

The first lady’s actions fall considerably short of a range of potential possibilities to her to join the country’s conversation about race; she hasn’t had a thoughtful discussion with African American leaders, or a targeted public appearance to shore up support for a nation under duress, as much of her predecessors before her have inked.

Instead Trump, like her husband, has up to now only opted to tweet.

It is not the first time the first lady, or a person in her staff, has create oppositional messaging within hours of something the President has said.

She has supported the work of LeBron James after Trump called his intellect into question, broke with the President on splitting up children from their parents at the United States border, calling it “unacceptable,” and made a PSA about the importance of face masks after the President has refused to wear one in public places.

The autonomy of Trump’s East Wing strikes a notable difference from previous administrations, where the work and messaging of first ladies was usually designed to dovetail with the directives of the West Wing. There is also tension over the chaotic nature of the President’s unsupervised tweeting, which will keep staffers on a constant state of high-alert, and the disciplined timing of the first lady’s posts, says the official, which are minimal, but can be radically different in comparison side-by-side with those of Trump.

Often, there is certainly zero discourse on news of the day between the two sides of the building and that is more likely to continue, one White House official said.

“I won’t comment on internal procedures but the West Wing and the East Wing are in regular communication,” Deere told CNN.

Yet Melania Trump hasn’t fallen out of public favor with the President, unlike so lots of his aides and advisers, many of whom have observed their reputations trashed and their previous work come under question in the posting of angry tweets from the commander-in-chief.