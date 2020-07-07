Melania Trump’s former aide to release ‘explosive’ memoir – Armenian News

A former senior aide to Melania Trump who helped oversee Donald Trump’s inauguration has written an “explosive” memoir detailing her 15-year friendship with the initial lady, The Guardian reports, citing sources.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was appointed as an unpaid adviser to the first lady shortly after Donald Trump won the 2016 election, and she played a high-profile role in aiding Melania Trump transition in to the White House from New York while advising her on her political portfolio.

But in February 2018, Winston Wolkoff was forced out after reports that her firm had received $26m in payments to help plan Trump’s lavish inauguration ceremony in 2017 and related events. At the time, Winston Wolkoff said the firm had “retained a total of $1.62m” that was divided among staff. She has since challenged the notion that she was dismissed and claimed that she was “thrown under the bus”.