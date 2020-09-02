Ivanka Trump isn’t the only one in the First Family who likes to use a private email account!

According to author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her former BFF Melania Trump used an email account that was not from the White House to discuss official government business. FLOTUS’ former bestie, whose juicy tell-all Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady hit shelves this week, told The Washington Post that she and Mel “both didn’t use White House emails” during their friendship — even after she became the First Lady.

Now, the First Lady isn’t technically a government employee, but Winston Wolkoff showed the outlet messages she claims were from Melania regarding government business like hiring, scheduling, logistics, and finances — all of which were allegedly dated after Donald Trump‘s inauguration. So this does, as per usual with the Trump family, seem to fall in a gray area. The technically-not-illegal Presidency strikes again. (Well, except when it’s the OK-it’s-illegal-but-what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it Presidency…)

Stephanie noted that she didn’t include Mel’s private email account in her book because she was too busy focusing on other topics, like the former…