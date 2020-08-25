Melania Trump to address Republican convention as GOP makes appeals to female voters

Speaking from the Rose Garden, the first lady is expected to give an uplifting speech reviewing her deal with kids, her “Be Best” effort, her second-term program and a few of her preferred minutes of the previous three-and-a-half years as she makes the case that her spouse must be reelected. Advisers have actually stated that her speech was not vetted by anybody in the West Wing.

She is hoping to turn the page from the plagiarism debate that surrounded her 2016 speech when the Trump campaign acknowledged that passages from her remarks had actually been drawn from Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech to the Democratic National Convention, in what was framed as an innocent error by an author who assisted her with the speech.

Her chief of personnel and previous White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, informed press reporters Tuesday early morning that “every word in this speech is from her” which it would be an “authentic” address that “comes from the heart.”

Though Tuesday night’s program will discuss several elements of the Trump presidency, from the development of the economy prior to the pandemic to the President’s relationships with foreign leaders throughout a speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, convention organizers prepare to invest a large part of the night residence on styles that will resonate with female voters while highlighting the females who have actually taken main functions in his administration. The President’s previous project supervisor and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — who …

Read The Full Article