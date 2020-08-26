Melania Trump strikes compassionate tone at RNC

Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: cnn.it/3g9mMAL

For two hours, President Donald Trump got his “miracle” — the pandemic did just disappear — in the false reality of the Republican National Convention. Then the first lady strode into her newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

Melania Trump immediately shared the kind of heartfelt empathy for victims of the worst health crisis in a century that her husband has rarely offered and which the personality pageant that is nominating him for a second term largely ignored. She offered her gratitude to first responders, nurses and doctors who have cared for Americans sickened by the virus , and attested to her husband’s concern for all those afflicted by it. She also attempted to humanize the President at a time when he is facing a huge deficit with female voters.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone,” she said.

The direct reference to the virus was notable since earlier speakers, if they mentioned the virus at all, portrayed it as a vanquished threat.

