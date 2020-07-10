Melania Trump Statue Set On Fire

It has simply been revealed {that a} statue of First Lady Melania Trump was set on hearth on July 5 in her hometown of Sevnica in central Slovenia.

Slovenian Police told CNN that they’re investigating the case, which they think about to be “damage to property which is a criminal offense.” The statue has since been eliminated after the vandalism.

Brad Downey, the artist who commissioned the statue, defined that he made the piece in July of 2019 as a part of an ongoing venture that features a brief documentary movie. Downey stated that he has requested locals to not take images of the scorched determine so it didn’t grow to be a “violent meme.”

Though Downey filed a police report, he stated he simply needs to know who did it, though he doesn’t intend to press costs.

“I would be curious to see who did it,” he defined. “Someone doesn’t like what it represents or how it looks, said Downey, who believes that the timing of the attack — on the weekend of US Independence Day — means it was not a random ‘drunken act,’” CNN reported.

Downey additionally took to Instagram to share a video of the statue being eliminated.

Downey defined that he had been impressed to create the statue due to what he referred to as the “anti-immigration narrative” popping out of the U.S. He sees it as a contradiction that President Donald Trump is married to an immigrant but is in opposition to numerous sorts of immigration.

The artist additionally stated that locals had been pleased with the venture, regardless of the media reporting that it had divided them. “They’ve been nothing but supportive,” he stated. “They were really proud of this thing.”

Downey went on to say that he’s at present determining an inventive response to the assault. “I’ll probably try to do something in that location,” he stated, including that the “deeply burned” unique statue has been positioned in storage.

Sevnica is a small city of simply 5,000 those that has grow to be a vacationer vacation spot since Melania grew to become First Lady. The city sells all kinds of Melania-themed merchandise resembling honey, chocolate and cake.

