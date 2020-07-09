Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia – Panorama

A wooden sculpture of first lady Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was set on fire the night time of July 4, in line with the artist who commissioned the piece.

Brad Downey, a Berlin-based American artist, told Reuters the wooden sculpture near Trump’s hometown of Sevnica was torched, The Hill reports.

“I want to know why they did it,” Downey told Reuters.

He told the newswire the sculpture was removed when police informed him on July 5 of the incident.

Downey reportedly said he filed a police report and that he wants to interview the folks behind the incident, if they’re found, for a film he could be preparing before his exhibition that is set to open in September.

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik told Reuters the police can’t reveal details since the investigation into the case is ongoing.

The wooden statue was unveiled in Slovenia this past year. It depicts Trump in the blue outfit she wore to her husband’s inauguration in 2017, raising her left hand like to wave. It became the butt of some jokes this past year after it absolutely was revealed, but Downey defended the artwork at the time.