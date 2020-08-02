Melania Trump statue removed after being set on fire

A statue of Melania Trump has been removed from near her hometown in Slovenia after being badly burned by vandals.

The statue, near Sevnica, central Slovenia, was set alight on July 5, Slovenian Police confirmed to CNN.

Brad Downey, the artist who commissioned the piece, told CNN that he received a call from the local police department asking him what to do with the statue, which was made in July 2019 as part of an ongoing project that includes a short documentary film.

