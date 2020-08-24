Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Trashing Donald & Ivanka – As Revealed In New Tell-All!

Working in Donald Trump‘s White House is an apparently limitless cycle of lying, unlawful habits, getting fired, and composing an inform- all book snitching on everyone left.

The newest example of this hazardous ouroboros isStephanie Winston Wolkoff Wolkoff, who previously operated at Vogue preparing the Met Gala and New York Fashion Week, was a long time pal ofMelania Trump She later on ended up being a consultant to the First Lady and assisted produce the inauguration in 2017.

Melania wound up cutting ties with Wolkoff in the middle of debate over costs by theInaugural Committee According to CNN, Trump’s $107 million inauguration was more than double that of his predecessors regardless of a severe downgrade in home entertainment and size– leading numerous to question if a few of that cash wasn’t being filched someplace along the method; Wolkoff’s company WIS Media Partners was apparently paid an outrageous $26 million for their services.

Well, Wolkoff didn’t like just how much she appeared highlighted in the scandal. The 50- year- old informed the New York Times that she had actually been “thrown under the bus” by the Trump administration. Now, she’s repaid her previous pal by composing an inform- all book about their relationship– and obviously it consists of some juicy …