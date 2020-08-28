Melania Trump Sabotaged Ivanka During Inauguration Day?! This Is SO PETTY!

If you need more proof Donald Trump’s White House is actually the real life version of Dynasty, here it is.

As we reported, Melania Trump’s friend and former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is set to release her hotly-anticipated tell-all, Melania & Me, in which she spills the hottest tea about what FLOTUS is really like behind the scenes. Well, this latest tidbit makes Mel seem like Alexis Colby if she barely spoke and had too much time on her hands.

In an exclusive excerpt featured in New York magazine’s Intelligencer, Wolkoff sheds more light on the First Lady’s alleged icy relationship with her step-daughter Ivanka Trump by describing her and Mel’s “petty” attempt to sabotage the First Daughter during Inauguration Day in 2017.

The author claimed she and Melania had a name for their plan, too: “Operation Block Ivanka.” (Again, this is the real life First Family we’re talking about and not a campy soap opera storyline.)

Wolkoff, a former producer of the Met Gala, was brought on to help organize the inaugural events. In her book, she claimed to help Melania keep Ivanka (whom Mrs. Trump nicknamed “Princess”) out of the best photo ops during the big day. She wrote: