Melania Trump Refused To Use Same Shower & Toilet As Michelle Obama, Former Bestie Claims!

These brand-new allegations about Melania Trump simply keep worsening and even worse!

As we have actually been reporting, a brand-new tell-all entitled Melania & Me paints an uncomplimentary picture of the First Lady with regard to her icy relationship with step-daughter Ivanka Trump (who, surprisingly enough, obviously described Mel as “The Portrait” since she hardly speaks).

But now, brand-new excerpts from the book claim that the former design wasn’t simply petty, she was racist! And we aren’t simply discussing supporting her notorious husband’s birther conspiracy theory.

Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who utilized to be besties with Donald Trump‘s partner, declared Melania informed her she would not move into the White House till the shower and toilet utilized by Michelle Obama in the governmental home were changed. Not simply cleaned up, Perezcious readers: CHANGED.

Wow Not the least bit fine.

Related: Cardi B Reminds Everyone Of Melania’s Nudes

And all of us believed Melania took permanently to move into the White House since she was distressed with her other half over the scandals that emerged throughout and after his project– like the extramarital relations and misbehavior claims!

However, her former BFF paints an extremely various image. Elsewhere in her book, Wolkoff spilled the tea on Melania’s real response to her husband’s “grab …