Melania Trump plots convention speech that hopes to avoid past missteps

The first lady is expected to give a high-profile Republican National Convention speech and the newly renovated space — to be a reflection of Trump’s favored décor palette: creams, soft pastels, and a hint of luxe — might just be where she delivers it from, one person with knowledge of convention discussions tells CNN, noting it is on a list of options.

In 2016, Trump, according to campaign sources at the time, shunned the assistance of more seasoned speechwriters and worked with a staffer at the Trump Organization who had some experience helping ghostwrite her husband’s books.

This time the first lady is again, opting not to use a professional speechwriting team for her convention address, relying instead on her small circle of staff, according to a Republican strategist, speaking with anonymity to preserve working relations within the White House. “I don’t want to get ahead of the first lady, but details are in the works,” the first lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN when asked for confirmation about planning for Trump’s RNC appearance, including her location and the status of her written remarks. Anita McBride, former chief of staff for first lady Laura Bush, said the first lady should speak from the heart, if she can, about private moments that humanize the President. “That was a turning point in 2004 for President Bush, when Mrs. Bush gave her speech at the convention and spoke about watching (Bush) experience the personal struggle over the decision…

Read The Full Article