Melania Trump Complained About Ivanka ‘Overstepping Her Boundaries’ With Donald, New Book Claims!

Here’s something we currently understood: the females closest to Donald Trump are not fans of each other, and we sense that’s simply how he likes it!

We currently reported on a tell-all book by Washington Post press reporter Mary Jordan that declares the relationship in between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is cold and competitive, however a new one states their relationship is even worse than we initially believed.

FLOTUS’ previous good friend and staffer, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is set to launch her book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, next Tuesday, and it guarantees to spill piping hot tea about simply just how much Mel apparently hates her spouse’s oldest child.

As we covered, press reporter Yashar Ali shared that Wolkoff has tapes of Trump’s spouse making disparaging remarks about the president and his kids. But it appears her greatest gripe is with Ivanka, whom Melania obviously felt was continuously attempting to meddle and take the spotlight from her!

A source linked to the book informed DailyMail.com that Melania’s problems with her stepdaughter started when Trump was chosenPresident The expert dished: