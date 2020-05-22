Mel Reid: Men’s golfers need to support our game

“Of course I felt the charity was great, the four guys are awesome guys,” Reid claimed in a meeting with Telegraph Sport “All I was stating was it would certainly have been rather trendy if you would certainly have obtained a number of the ladies entailed [to] actually bring golf back to TELEVISION, as well as I assume it was a possibility missed out on.

“Golf simply does not obtain it. They do Soccer Aid where they generate Kelly Smith, I assume that’s incredible, that’s exactly how it needs to be. I could not think the remarks I was obtaining. It was revolting, individuals took [what I said] totally out of context.

” A number of male pros– individuals that I’ve been good friends with given that I was 12- years-old– claimed, ‘Of training course the ladies have to pipeline up [about] a charity drive’. I’m sorry, yet even if it was a charity drive, it’s not going to eliminate my point of view. I still assume ladies need to have been entailed. I was actually dissatisfied.”

Reid claimed that if even more significant gamers on the males’s excursion promoted for the ladies, they would certainly be valued extra extensively, as has actually held true in various other sporting activities. In February, previous United States Open champ Geoff Ogilvy spoke up in support of ladies’s golf at the Victoria Open, where both males and females complete in synchronised different occasions for equivalent cash prize, as well as Reid claimed that was a “huge” minute.

“When Geoff claimed, ‘Listen, these ladies are actually great as well as there’s greater than simply males’s golf worldwide’ that was massive for us. Me being below in America, I assume that I’ve simply seen what, as an example, Kobe Bryant was providing for ladies’s basketball. The NBA gamers willingly pick to opt for their family members to WNBA video games, using WNBA equipment which is so effective, since it is a male-dominated globe.

“Very rarely do we see any guys at our tournaments, or tweeting about it, or talking about it. And we always talk about the guys, because we love golf and we’re huge fans of the guys. But there’s just no talk about us. It would help us, for a respect point of view, if the boys just started to talk about us a little bit. If we just had a voice, like Andy Murray does for tennis.”

Other ladies in golf additionally shared frustration with the TaylorMade Driving Relief, with American gamer Cheyenne Woods tweeting this: