Mel Gibson’s rep says Winona Ryder is ‘lying’ about claim he once made anti-Semitic, homophobic comments to her

Winona Ryder has less than fond memories of a long-ago conversation she had with Mel Gibson.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, the Stranger Things actress, 48, acknowledged that she’s got experienced anti-Semitism throughout her life and long-lasting Hollywood career. Ryder (born Winona Horowitz) recalled a conversation with Gibson, 64, that she claimed was riddled with derogatory comments. However, Gibson’s rep tells Yahoo Entertainment that it’s untrue and that Ryder is “lying.”

Ryder told the media outlet it is “hard” to discuss anti-Semitism “because I had family who died in the [concentration] camps.” She went on to share that she’s experienced the prejudice in “interesting ways,” noting there has been “times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty!’ There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family.”

Ryder, who said she’s “not religious, but I do identify,” then recalled being “at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar and we’re all talking, and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’” Ryder, shaking her head at the recollection, said Gibson “tried” to apologize at a later date.

This wasn’t the first time Ryder told the story. In 2010 — four years after Gibson’s infamous Malibu drunken driving arrest (during which he ranted about “the Jews” being responsible for “all the wars in the world”) and exactly the same year he used the N-word and a derogatory term for Latinos during a recorded conversation together with his ex Oksana Grigorieva — Ryder told GQ that 15 years earlier, Gibson made a “horrible gay joke” to her gay friend and referenced “oven dodgers,” a term she had never heard about prior. She went on to say, “I was like, ‘He’s anti-Semitic, and he’s homophobic.’ No one believed me!”

Story continues

Gibson, through his spokesperson, is patently denying that exchange ever took place — and is calling Ryder a liar.

“This is 100 percent untrue,” a rep for Gibson says. “She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Ryder’s rep about Gibson’s comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Amid this so-called “cancel culture” we’re in, Gibson’s history keeps being recalled as he has largely continued to work despite what transpired all through his arrest, for which he apologized, with Grigorieva, whom he also pleaded guilty to physically abusing. In fact, in 2017 he was recognized having an Academy Award nomination for directing Hacksaw Ridge.

Each time he lands a new gig, like directing The Wild Bunch, expected in 2022, the criticism is resurfaced. However, this season alone he will appear in four films, according to IMDb, including playing an “unorthodox Santa Claus” in Fat Man. He’s also expected to direct a sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

What has seemingly changed is Gibson’s participation in Chicken Run. While he originated the role of Rocky in 2000, he will not voice the character in the sequel, two people who have knowledge of the production told The Wrap on Tuesday. However, it’s unclear if any of the other voice actors from the initial film will undoubtedly be returning.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: