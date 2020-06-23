Mel Gibson Fights Back, Calls Winona Ryder’s Accusations ‘100% Untrue’

Mel Gibson is calling Winona Ryder on what he’s calling her “lies.”

As we previously shared, the Stranger Things star retold a story on the weekend about Gibson making anti-semitic and homophobic comments in front of her during a party with friends in 1995 — and today he’s speaking up to defend himself.

A rep for the Academy Award winner distributed to Variety on Tuesday afternoon:

“This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

The statement continued:

“She lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”

Well, you can understand just why she could have thought that has been supposed to be an apology…

During a current interview with the Sunday Times, Winona recalled the inflammatory statements made by the Lethal Weapon star:

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Ryder added he “tried” to apologize time later, but didn’t elaborate on what took place. She has previously accused the Braveheart star of earning similar comments in the past, including during a 2010 GQ profile, and noted how “no one believed” her in the past!

Honestly we’re astonished she was met with disbelief considering this appears like an regrettable pattern for the man who was simply once the biggest movie star on earth. In July 2006, it absolutely was revealed that during a DUI arrest the now 64-year-old yelled at a Jewish police officer:

“The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!”

Just a few years later, he could possibly be heard utilising the N-word within an extremely graphic and horrifying way within an angry voicemail directed at ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. Look, we’re not going to repeat any of it. It’s on the market if you need to look.

So while we weren’t at that party and can’t confirm Winona’s story, it’s not as out of character for Mel as anybody representing him would probably wish.

