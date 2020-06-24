Mel Gibson and Winona Ryder at odds over anti-Semitism claims

Image copyright

Mel Gibson and Winona Ryder have become embroiled in a row after she claimed that he made anti-Semitic comments to her.

The actress said he referred to her as an “oven dodger” in an apparent reference to her Jewish back ground.

Gibson’s representative said Ryder’s allegations, which she manufactured in 2010 and repeated in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, were “100% untrue”.

Ryder responded by asserting again that she and a late friend have been “on the receiving end of his hateful words”.

The Stranger Things actress described the so-called encounter as “a painful and vivid memory”.

Ryder first made the claims in an interview with GQ in 2010. She told this weekend’s Sunday Times: “We were at a crowded party with among my friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and that he said to my pal, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’

“And then something came up about Jews, and that he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, have you been?'”

Ryder, 48, said Gibson, 64, had tried to apologise to her at a later date.

The Braveheart star’s representative disputed Ryder’s version of events, however, accusing her of “lying” about the alleged comments and apology.

Gibson, that he claimed, “did reach out to [Ryder], many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to handle it with him”.

Ryder responded by offering additional information, including that the encounter occurred “around 1996”.

“I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them,” she said in a statement.

“Only by accepting responsibility for our behaviour in this life can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this life-long journey.”

Ryder, whose father is Jewish, was created Winona Laura Horowitz in 1971. In the Sunday Times she said she was “not religious” but recognized as Jewish.

Chicken Run sequel

It is not the sole time Gibson has been accused of using the offensive term, which alludes to the mass murder of Jews in Nazi death camps all through World War Two.

In 2012 screenwriter Joe Eszterhas accused the actor of using it while they were focusing on a film about Jewish hero Judah Maccabee.

Gibson, who made widely documented anti-Semitic comments when that he was arrested for drink-driving in 2006, called Eszterhas’s claims “utter fabrications”.

This week it was announced that Britain’s Aardman Animations is teaming up with Netflix to create its upcoming Chicken Run sequel.

It has not been confirmed whether Gibson, who voiced rooster Rocky in the 2000 original, will come back to the role.

According to The Wrap, however, he will perhaps not be invited back when the film adopts production next year. The BBC has approached Netflix for comment.

