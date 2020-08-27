Mel C Says Men Never Sexually Harassed The Spice Girls ‘Because They Were Petrified By Us’!

Mel C definitely has some intriguing things to state about sexism and sexual misbehavior in the music market– a minimum of, from her viewpoint as a member of the renowned lady group Spice Girls.

The 46-year-old vocalist spoke to podcast host Jessie Ware on the program Table Manners with Jessie Ware today, and seriously opened about what it resembled to come up in such a male-dominated market back in the 1990s.

Unsurprisingly, the entertainer remembered how at an early stage executives at record business significantly undervalued the appeal of an all-girl group. Expectations were really low for Mel C and her fellow Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, and due to sexism and simply plain old incompetence, numerous officers stopped working to find out simply just how much the Girls would one-day effect popular song.

Sporty Spice, AKA Melanie Chisholm, remembered more on how that acted as inspiration for the group, specifically in the early years: