As water levels in the lower-Mekong area struck record lows for the 2nd year in a row, a report released Friday by the intergovernmental Mekong River Commission prompted China, Myanmar and its member nations to share more data about hydroelectric dam operations to allow all celebrations to get ready for dry spells and floods.

The report by the MRC– comprised of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam– taken a look at river conditions in the lower Mekong in between January and July 2020, trying to determine causes for the most affordable reverse circulation consumption given that 1997 in Tonle Sap, Southeast Asia’s biggest lake.

A series of 13 dams on the Mekong river–11 in China and 2 in Laos– along with a lot more dams in the river’s tributaries in Laos, change the Mekong’s natural circulation substantially, however reducing the results of the minimized circulation depends upon federal governments having the very best possible details, the report stated.

“We call on the six Mekong countries to increase data and information sharing on their dam and water infrastructure operations in a transparent and speedy manner with the MRC,” statedDr An Pich Hatda, the MRC Secretariat’s Chief Executive Officer in a media release.

“It is time to stroll the talk and to act in the typical interest of the whole Mekong River Basin and the impacted …