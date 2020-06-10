Mekong Power Grab: Laos Beggars Downriver Neighbors

Laos has ambitious plans to end up being the “Battery of Southeast Asia” because they build seven hydro-power dams on the Mekong River, and damming its tributaries, to create and export electricity to its neighbors. But the mega-projects have displaced 1000s of Lao citizens without bringing cheaper power. And dams are increasing the problems of farmers downstream in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos itself, who’re suffering drought, a reduction in fish stocks, and from other environmental injury to the vital ecosystem.