Mekong Power Grab: Laos Beggars Downriver Neighbors

Laos has ambitious plans to end up being the “Battery of Southeast Asia” because they build seven hydro-power dams on the Mekong River, and damming its tributaries, to create and export electricity to its neighbors. But the mega-projects have displaced 1000s of Lao citizens without bringing cheaper power. And dams are increasing the problems of farmers downstream in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos itself, who’re suffering drought, a reduction in fish stocks, and from other environmental injury to the vital ecosystem.
Most Popular
Food deserts were a problem. The coronavirus has made them worse
But even prior to the pandemic, huge numbers of people in the United States were fighting access to groceries — and the problem...
Malaysia Plans to Expel Rohingya Who Arrived by Boat in Langkawi
Malaysia plans to eradicate 269 Rohingya refugees who have been detained by local authorities after their disabled...
Australia’s coronavirus tracing app has traced contacts of just 30 patients
Coronavirus tracing app which often cost people $1.5million after getting hailed...
Australia’s coronavirus lockdown rules and restrictions explained: how far can I travel, and can...
Australians have been slowly rising from Covid-19 lockdowns because the federal authorities introduced a three-stage plan in May to ease restrictions throughout the nation. It...
Reporter’s Notebook: George Floyd unrest, coronavirus show limits to Congress’ power
Congress would struggle to address this type of toxic cocktail even on its most readily useful day. So, so how exactly does Congress respond...