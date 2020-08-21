Mekong Countries Must Confront China Over Dam Impacts, Experts Say Ahead of China-Led Meeting

China’s comprehensive damming of the upper Mekong River has actually lowered water circulations, threatening downstream countries Cambodia and Vietnam with ecological damage and food scarcities, stated experts beforehand of a top meeting of the multilateral Mekong-Lancang Cooperation group.

The top, to be hung onAug 24 as a virtual meeting, will be co-chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen andChinese Premier Li Keqiang The group is extensively viewed as a competitor to the different four-nation Mekong River Commission (MRC) and as an online forum managed by China to promote its own interests.

Ham Oudom, a Cambodian expert on natural deposits and water governance, informed RFA in an interview today that downstream countries on the Mekong must confront China powerfully over the damage triggered by China’s control over water streams on their countries’ economies and environment.

“It appears to me that China seemingly wants to avoid its responsibilities for the fact that it has contributed to devastation and impacts on downstream countries, as in the case of the Tonle Sap Lake,” he stated.

“In the past, there were no mechanisms through which we could raise our concerns, and we could not identify anyone who was responsible,” he stated, including, “Now there are numerous systems in location, however countries appear …