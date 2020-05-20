Meizu 17 series get 120Hz refresh rate via OTA update

After their launch previously this month, Meizu’s 17 series is obtaining a large firmware update which to name a few points opens both phones ‘ 120 Hz display screen refreshrate Until currently both Meizu front runners were covered at 90 Hz.

The Samsung developed panel is qualified to perform at 120 Hz, yet Meizu probably had some playing to do with the software program side prior to it can formally bring the greater refreshrate The touch tasting rate on the various other hand has actually continued to be capped at 180 Hz.

.

.

.



Meizu 17 update posters

In enhancement, the brand-new update brings DC lowering choices and also improvements to HDR video clip recording. Meizu is presently seeding the brand-new firmware OTA yet impatient 17 series individuals will certainly additionally have the ability to download and install the firmware from the authorities Flyme web site.

Source ( in Chinese)|Via