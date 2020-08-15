Mei Xiang, the National Zoo’s giant panda, may be pregnant

The 22-year-old giant panda might provide a cub in the next couple of days, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo announced, after imaging exposed what appeared to be a fetus.

Mei Xiang has actually had a group of specialists supporting her through the procedure since March , when they carried out a synthetic insemination. The start of her journey towards expectant motherhood likewise significant the nation’s shift to life under a pandemic , with zoos temporarily shutting their doors around the country. And now, the possible birth might mark another minute– among marvel amidst a time of ongoing unpredictability.

“In the middle of a pandemic, this is a joyful moment we can all get excited about,” stated Don Neiffer, primary vet at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo who performed the ultrasound. “We are optimistic that very shortly she may give birth to a healthy cub or cubs.”

Giant pandas have a really brief window for reproducing. Females are just able to end up being pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year. When Mei Xiang’s habits altered in mid-March, from roaming the backyard to playing in the water, the group understood it was time.