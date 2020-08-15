Mei Xiang, the National Zoo’s giant panda, may be pregnant

“In the middle of a pandemic, this is a joyful moment we can all get excited about,” stated Don Neiffer, primary vet at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo who performed the ultrasound. “We are optimistic that very shortly she may give birth to a healthy cub or cubs.”
Giant pandas have a really brief window for reproducing. Females are just able to end up being pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year. When Mei Xiang’s habits altered in mid-March, from roaming the backyard to playing in the water, the group understood it was time.
They took additional safety measures due to Covid -19, such as reducing in-person contact by establishing devices ahead of time and restricting the variety of those present throughout the insemination.
While it is prematurely to inform if the tissue displayed in Friday’s ultrasound is “a completely viable developing fetus as there is the potential that the fetus could be resorbed,” vets quote Mei Xiang …