Another incident took place with the participation of Meghri community head Bagrat Zakaryan’s deputies and relatives.

According to Aravot.am, Meghri community deputy head Levon Mirzoyan beat Meghri resident Vano Sargsyan. According to our sources, the employees of the Meghri branch of the Water Users’ Company tried to pass the irrigation water pipes to the villages of the region through the territory of Vano Sargsyan’s land.

The latter tried to find out why with his own land, and he managed to “find a way” with the water users. However, after that, the deputy head of Meghri community Levon Mirzoyan met with Vano Sargsyan to try to find out from Sargsyan why he opposes the programs implemented by the municipality. The dispute escalated, Levon Mirzoyan hit Vano Sargsyan. The boys who came to the plot with Levon Mirzoyan got involved in the incident, one of whom was Yeghishe Zakaryan, the brother of the mayor Bagrat Zakaryan.

“I do not know, I am not aware of the incident. Apply to the law enforcement bodies, “said Meghri Deputy Mayor Levon Mirzoyan in a telephone conversation with Aravot.am. The head of the community Bagrat Zakaryan also said that he was not aware of the incident and asked not to bother him with such questions.

Vano Sargsyan did not answer our phone calls. His mother said she did not know where her son was. “I heard about an incident, but he did not come home, and we do not know where he is,” said Mrs. Laura.

It should be reminded that in November of last year, Bagrat Zakaryan’s relatives had beaten Arthur Atanesyan, the former director of the Meghri communal economy. According to the spread information, Atanesyan refused to write a resignation application. Although a case was initiated in the police, the case was terminated based on Arthur Atanesyan’s application. Atanesyan was fired by Bagrat Zakaryan’s decision. Arthur Atanesyan applied to the court, finally, a reconciliation agreement was signed between the parties.

Photo from Levon Mirzoyan’s Facebook page

Armen DAVTYAN