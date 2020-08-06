Meghan McCain Won’t Commit To Voting For Biden Over Trump?! WTF?!?

Ugh. Just when we thought we were getting a break from bad Meghan McCain takes…

With The View closing out its season last week, it didn’t take long for John McCain’s daughter to hop back on television. On Wednesday, the pregnant pundit appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where the conversation inevitably turned to politics.

It started with an audience question about her future on The View. McCain, annoyed, responded:

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to go through this B.S.”

(Depends on what kind of host you’re talking about, Meg. We can think of one currently dealing with a LOT more scrutiny from her audience than you. LOLz!)

She added:

“Yes, I’m coming back, it’s an election cycle!”

Host Andy Cohen spoke for all of us when he asked the notorious “Never Trump“-er:

“You are voting for Joe Biden, I’m assuming?”

McCain replied:

“I’m not saying who I’m voting for, but I’m not voting for Trump.”

WTF?! What is she, Team Kanye??

Now, Meghan has made a career out of political commentary (even if her only expertise comes from having a famous politician father). So we assume she knows that…