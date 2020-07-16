Meghan McCain Torches Cancel Culture

Meghan McCain slammed cancel culture on the ABC talk show “The View” this week, referring to the fact that conservatives face “hostile territory in mainstream media,” adding that it’s a “miracle” that she’s managed to remain on the show this long.

On Tuesday morning, the women of “The View” were discussing the fact that a writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson was fired this week for posting racist, homophobic, and misogynist comments online. A debate about cancel culture quickly ensued, with liberal cohost Sunny Hostin unsurprisingly celebrating it and describing it instead as “accountability culture.”

McCain, however, was not having any of it.

“I think about cancel culture a lot. I think every person who’s in mainstream media that has a platform probably, at one time or another, thinks about it,” McCain began. “Every woman on this show, at one point or another— cancel culture has tried to remove every one of us from this show for one reason or another. And by some miracle, we’re all still here.”

She added that it’s “the greatest miracle of all” that she has survived on the show, as “The New York Times put out an op-ed about six months ago saying that it was, basically, dangerous to have a conservative woman with this kind of platform on this show.”

“’The View’ is the last place this happens in mainstream media,” McCain added of the show’s famous debates. “It’s sad that a women’s daytime television show— and I’m very proud of the work that we do, and I’m not here to belittle it, but there’s just no other platform for this.”

“When we’re thinking about cancel culture, it just makes me sad that there seems to be— we’re at a moment in time where there’s just not a place for people to come together and have civil, and sometimes a little uncivil, debates,” she added.

TUCKER CARLSON ADDRESSES EX-STAFFER’S POSTS: After the Fox News host addressed the firing of his now former lead writer, Blake Neff, over racist posts, the co-hosts discuss cancel culture vs. consequence culture. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/rF15cxX2i9 — The View (@TheView) July 14, 2020

The segment eventually went off the rails when McCain’s cohost Whoopi Goldberg said that while free speech is a good thing, “the racist aspect of it” needs to be addressed. McCain fired back by pressing Goldberg on whether or not Carlson and MSNBC host Joy Reid, who has come under fire for alleged past homophobic remarks, should be removed from the air.

“Do I think that he should get pulled off the air? No, I don’t,” Goldberg finally replied. “Because in America, everyone is entitled to have their opinions, but what is recommended is that we not be racist.”

While McCain agreed with this, she had more to say on this point.

“No one wants racism on national television that’s a rational person,” she said, going on to say that conservatives are still met with more hostility in the media.

“I don’t want to just be able to watch Fox News! I want to read opinion columns in The New York Times from a diversity of people,” she said. “And I worry we are going down a slippery slope where we will not have the kind of diversity of opinion that I think all of us celebrate want on this show.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 16, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

