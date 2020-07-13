Meghan McCain Schools Joy Behar For Claiming Republicans Don’t Care About Education: ‘Aggressive And incendiary’

After returning from a weeklong break on Monday, it did not take long for the ABC talk show “The View” to go off the rails once again, as cohosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar went at it over Republicans and education while discussing potential plans for American schools to reopen.

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the segment by claiming that Americans aren’t getting enough guidance from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos about whether or not schools should reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Betsy DeVos needs major media training if she’s gonna have a job like this in the administration, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone at that level be worse in interviews,” McCain said as Behar laughed. “I think everyone from Betsy DeVos on down, Republicans, Democrats, as far as I’m concerned, vote everybody out on both sides from the ground up because I’m so sick of our paying, taxpayer dollars to come up with absolute jack five months in [to the coronavirus pandemic] for the children of America.”

As per usual, Behar took the low road when she bluntly said that DeVos “sucks” before launching a greater attack on Republicans as a whole.

“You know what is really amusing me today? This idea that the Republican Party cares about education— they’ve been spending the last few decades defunding education…and they think that we’re going to believe this baloney that they’re throwing at us now that they care about our children? Give me a break,” she said.

McCain, who is the only conservative on the show, was not about to let Behar attack the Republican Party in this way.

“Well, I don’t think it’s fair to say Republicans don’t care about children, I think that’s very aggressive and incendiary,” McCain said.

Behar tried to defend herself by saying that she had said Republicans don’t care about “education” not “children,” but McCain kept at her.

“Well, the idea that Republicans don’t care about education, what about teachers’ unions?” McCain said. “One of the ideas that I’ve heard is teachers who are immune-compromised or above a certain age should maybe be doing their classes via Zoom or via satellite and then have a proctor who is healthy, and does feel comfortable social distancing…it feels like there is a moving goalpost of priorities but to sit here and say Republicans don’t care about education or children is just ridiculous.”

“Then why do they keep defunding it? Why do they keep defunding education? Every time I turn around it’s less money,” Behar responded. “I was a teacher, I know what I’m talking about.”

“I was not a teacher…what’s exhausting is coming on this show every day and being told that Republicans don’t care about anything,” McCain fired back. “We just want people to die, we want children not to be educated, nothing matters.”

BETSY DEVOS SAYS KIDS MUST GET BACK TO SCHOOL: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged schools to reopen in September despite rising coronavirus cases across the country – the co-hosts discuss if it’s safe for children to return to the classroom. https://t.co/e4O1tWIGcT pic.twitter.com/6hIA0KdbAv — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2020

She concluded by saying that she knows many Republicans who have concerns about kids going back to school.

“We all have to collectively come together and stop coming into this show every Monday after a break and say, ‘Oh it’s Republicans fault,’” McCain said. “It’s not. This is America’s problem.”

Having nothing to say back to this, Behar simply screamed that she wished Hillary Clinton was president before the show cut to commercial. This just goes to show that as per usual, all this was really about was Behar’s bitterness over Clinton losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump. Behar really needs to get over that, and move on with her life.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 13, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

