Meghan McCain says taking down statues has gone too far, could ‘eliminate everyone from US history’ 

Meghan McCain said that America is seven days away from blowing up Mount Rushmore as she complained about offensive statues and moments coming down around the country as part of efforts toward achieving racial equality.

McCain spoke out during a segment on The View Monday morning, discussing how the American Museum of Natural History asked the City of New York for permission to just take down a statue of Theodore Roosevelt which ‘depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior’.

The Republican daughter lately Senator John McCain reiterated the sentiment later on Twitter, posting: ‘We’re like seven days removed from entire cable news panels debating whether we should inflatable Mount Rushmore.’

In 1927, a white man from Connecticut dynamited the Black Hills, in South Dakota and carved the faces of the four founding fathers. It was against his agreement with state historian, Doane Robinson that the job would honor both Native Americans and pioneers.

Theodore Roosevelt’s face is depicted on Mount Rushmore alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.

McCain said on The View: ‘I think the question I’ve is what lengths does this go? Are we referring to removing Mount Rushmore if we dislike our founding fathers? Are we referring to removing Robin Williams’ character from Night at the Museum,’ the children’s movie where that he portrays Teddy Roosevelt?’

McCain probed her co-hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin on the person feelings about the removal of statues and monuments that are viewed as glorifying racism and oppression.

Goldberg explained that the museum is not protesting Roosevelt, whose father was a founding member of the museum and who has several regions of the museum named after him.

‘They’re protesting the fact that he is sitting on a horse with another two folks behind him,’ Goldberg said.

McCain expressed opposition to the NYC American Museum of Natural History taking down statue of Theodore Roosevelt that shows him flanked by way of a Native American man and African American man

The statue was brought to life by Robin Williams who portrayed Roosevelt in the favorite film series, Night at the Museum. In the film, that he stars along side Ben Stiller – who plays a security guard – who explores the events taking place at the museum at night. Are we referring to removing Robin Williams’ character from Night at the Museum?’ she asked

Whoopi Goldberg (top left) explained that for the museum it wasn’t about not liking the man whose father founded the museum. ‘All of those were create by people that were not affected really because of it. It looked really heroic, and now people who are affected say, we want a few of our heroes to be involved in this’

Theodore Roosevelt and his bronze statue Theodore Roosevelt was the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909. The Republican, whose face is depicted on Mount Rushmore alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln, is credited with laying the groundwork for the current Democratic party. His progressive policies levelled the playing field between rich and poor, and this mantle would be carried forward in the modern liberalism of his cousin, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency. Teddy Roosevelt called himself a ‘new nationalist,’ and believed strongly in egalitarianism. The equestrian statue of the 33rd governor of New York beyond your American Museum of Natural History was erected in 1939. Roosevelt had developed a ‘cowboy’ image and that of a brave, masculine warrior throughout his presidency. He was an excellent conservationist, creating America’s first National Parks, and also a foreign policy interventionist who proudly built up the US Navy with the Great White Fleet. It is through this context that we is able to see Roosevelt depicted as the bold colonialist explorer, guided through the wilderness by one figure representing Native America and another, Africa. Museum president Ellen V. Futter calls this a ‘hierarchical composition.’ Theodore Roosevelt IV, a great-grandson of the president and museum trustee, claims: ‘The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy. It is time for you to move the statue and move forward.’

Roosevelt’s great-grandson gave his blessing to take down the statue.

But McCain wanted the museum to alternatively remove areas of the statue that show the black and Native American men.

‘I love the museum of natural history. Children understand animals, hunted by him. I’m confused,’ she told her co-hosts. She explained she and her husband have a painting of Teddy Roosevelt at home and probed her co-hosts whether it would cause them to become feel uncomfortable.

She added: ‘We’re entering a phase I’m not entirely comfortable with if we’re going to expel all people who had any such thing to do in American history with something that’s problematic because we have to start with the naming of Yale and New York City if we’re going to accomplish that.’

After McCain shared her priority of what should be amended based on her personal views, Goldberg explained it might be time for you to replace some monuments which were up over 100 years because others who have been afflicted with America’s violent history against people of color have had their particular history erased.

‘It is problematic because these statues have already been put up no one’s discussed them,’ Goldberg told McCain.

‘So here is the first conversation, and again, no one is faulting Teddy Roosevelt for anything. ‘They just want to remove that particular statue because of the way that it is sitting. I don’t believe they can just take the Native American and the African away from there. I don’t think they could separate it.

‘All of these were put out by folks who weren’t affected really by it. It looked really heroic, and today folks who are affected say, we wish some of our heroes to participate in this. I think that’s what this really is really exactly about, and so I want more people to complete their homework because to, you know, they are all flawed people.’

Goldberg however did disagree with the pulling down of a President Ulysses statue in San Francisco.

When the federal government forced the Native Americans to relinquish The Black Hills, sacred to the Lakota Sioux, and dishonoured a treaty, President Ulysses Grant said the Native Americans would have to assimilate to their white oppressors or face a ‘war of extermination’, PBS reports.

In 1970s book Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee, Dee Brown explained that countless Native American men, women and young ones were then massacred by US troops.

Goldberg added: ‘Grant like Lincoln married into a family that owned slaves. He freed them on the eve of the civil war. He was also one of the people who fought the KKK as attorney general.

‘So there are — there are problematic things with all of these, nevertheless now we’re all in the conversation about them, and I believe that’s why is this different.’

Sunny Hostin took a stance that a more complete American history has to taught in schools and blamed the biased system for the stark differences in opinion.

‘I think again it goes to education, right? And I can understand just why people feel threatened and uncomfortable about tearing things down because if you have been taught your complete life that is your history, that this is something that you need to be proud of, you have been taught somehow that is your heritage and you have already been taught of one’s superiority,’ Hostin told McCain.

‘But — and that superiority is founded on the so-called inferiority of others, there’s tension there, and regrettably again, it’s this revisionist history that so a lot of us have been taught, and I believe it really lies — the perfect solution is lies in education because if you should be taught that George Washington is not anyone you thought he was, if you are taught perhaps that Roosevelt just isn’t the person you thought that he was, or Grant just isn’t the person you thought that he was, or general Lee is not anyone you thought he was, I think you’ll think twice about having a statue of him up in a park or of him in your home.’