Meghan McCain says her unborn baby ‘moves around all day like a wildcat’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain is sharing a little detail about her first pregnancy. (Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

Meghan McCain is sharing a bit of baby news, despite vowing to help keep details of her pregnancy off social media.

The View co-host, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech, took to Instagram Friday night to share that her unborn child has been kicking. “My baby moves around inside me all day like a wildcat. Wild in the womb,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “I should have expected nothing less from the spawn of me and Ben…” She added, “Mothers, this is a truly special and paradigm shifting thing to experience.”

McCain’s share comes just a couple of weeks after she announced on Instagram that she and Domenech had chose to keep their baby out from the spotlight. “People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible.” The co-host’s father Senator John McCain died of at age 81 after developing a malignant brain tumor.

Meghan McCain said on Instagram that her unborn baby has been moving around. (Photo: Instagram/Meghan McCain)

The tv host elaborated on the couple’s “conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible” in her caption writing, “….I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

She continued, “A couple of inhumane jacka***es have really ruined so much for so many on social media marketing and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that is included with being open and susceptible about our life within my Dad’s cancer fight. It is a shame. I understand this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who’s on TELEVISION five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own, personal drum. Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are only kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.

And while we may perhaps not get a lot of information about her growing family, McCain isn’t holding when it involves current events. Last month, she shared her frustration over people ignoring social distancing precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“I expected a slow and responsible rollback to work with social distancing and an understanding of how fast this virus spreads,” she tweeted in May in reaction to co-host Sunny Hostin sharing footage of a crowd at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. “Compassion for our first responders and victims of COVID. But some people think going to bars and partying is more important than being decent apparently.”

And in March, McCain said she was “furious” about “a bunch of millennials going out partying and at bars” in the middle of the pandemic.

