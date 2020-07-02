Meghan McCain Loses It As ‘The View’ Goes Off The Rails

Meghan McCain had a full melt down on “The View” on Wednesday as the ABC talk show went off the rails once again.

It all started within a segment when the women of “The View” were discussing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Tuesday testimony before Congress, where that he claimed that positive COVID-19 cases could approach “100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”

“It’s so interesting,” Joy Behar said of Republicans’ supporting wearing masks. “For months they’ve been protecting Trump and they’ve been prioritizing the economy over science.”

She went on to claim that Republicans “are petrified” of losing their congressional seats because of Donald Trump’s declining poll numbers and the success of the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project.

“I say vote them all out. All of them. Every Republican running,” said Behar.

Her cohost Sunny Hostin agreed with her, citing a Washington Post article that claimed coronavirus “infection and mortality rates are higher in places where Fox News’ Sean Hannity reaches the largest audience.”

“People are listening to these news personalities and reading and consuming this type of conservative media that’s still going to be downplaying wearing masks, still downplaying the numbers, I don’t think we’re going to see this huge cultural shift,” she said.

Meghan McCain, however, was not having any of it.

“I’m one hundred percent prepared to say on television I actually do not have faith and rely upon Dr. Fauci in the way that I did [in March],” McCain said. “The narrative continues to confuse me. Republicans are the devil, but protestors for Pride, and protestors for Black Lives Matter, it’s fine and the pandemic doesn’t exist.”

“Nobody said that!” Behar barked in response.

“That’s not what The View‘s saying,” McCain replied. “You know, I’m the only conservative on this show and I leave this place and all I do, pretty much, is consume conservative media… As much as you want to trash Fox News, Tucker Carlson has the highest approval ratings and numbers in Fox News history right now, partly because he’s saying, in a much more eloquent way, what I’m saying right now. And there’s a lot of anger and frustration about this hypocrisy.”

This caused Whoopi Goldberg to part of and attempt to shut McCain down.

“Here’s the deal. There is, at this point, there is no person on the face— in our country who can look at what’s happening and say, ‘Your politics is wrong.’ This is not about politics,” Goldberg said. “Everybody has to get on board to stop the spread of this thing. We said it to the marchers, we said it to everybody.”

Even still, McCain wouldn’t submit to her radically liberal cohosts.

“Dr. Fauci did not in the way that I would have liked,” replied McCain, going onto say that she really wants to see Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx “screaming bloody murder” about protestors maintaining social distancing.

“The idea that we’re just going to sit here and say it’s just Republicans not wearing masks is just intellectually dishonest!” she concluded.

It’s good to observe that at least one person on “The View” actually includes a good at once her shoulders!

