Meghan McCain grills Mary Trump on tell-all book: This seems like a great way to ‘get a paycheck’

“What do you say to people like me who think that this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?” McCain asked.

The “Too Much and Never Enough” author reacted by informing McCain that she is “completely entitled to [her] viewpoint,” however worried her “deep experience” with the household as the president’s niece.

“But you’re not close enough with the family where you say you have any relationship with Ivanka,” McCain pressed back, discussing how far-off household would not understand “the inner workings of immediate family dynamics” speaking from individual experience as the child of the lateSen John McCain.

“I’m not extended family,” Trump stated. “My cousins, Donald’s children, are completely irrelevent to the story that I was telling, which is, in my view, the foundational narrative about my family and how Donald became the person that he is.”

The niece likewise turned down the idea that she was “cashing in” with the book, arguing she would have done so “ten years ago” when the president was still a truth TELEVISION star. She went on to compare herself to the whistleblowers who have actually spoken up versus the Trump administration, keeping in mind the “risk” she has actually taken by composing the book now.

McCain then conjured up Trump’s check out to the White House and how she had supper “on the taxpayer dime.”

“You have a complicated relationship with him and this family that I don’t understand and I understand that you’re saying that this is very important now and that it’s all well and good, but I do think if you were probably close to that family, you would probably know your cousins Don Jr. and Ivanka on a level that you clearly don’t,” McCain stated.

Trump called McCain’s assertion that she went to the White House on the taxpayer cent “absurd” and how her check out was to commemorate her “aunt’s birthday.”

The 55- year-old author likewise safeguarded her far-off relationship with the president’s kids as her cousins are “much younger” than she is. DonJr is 42 and Ivanka is 38, respectively.