Meghan McCain defends Rand Paul: The country can’t just stay in lockdown ‘for the foreseeable future’

“I think what we’re going to see is different states benefiting in different ways,” he stated.

“Because some of the things I’m hearing is that people are just going to move to states like Georgia and Florida and Texas and decide to live their lives there, and flee these major cities that aren’t letting people live in any kind of substantial way.”

Her feedback got here as the co-hosts have been discussing an trade between Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s serving to to steer the federal authorities’s coronavirus response. Fauci had cautioned towards reopening the economic system too quickly, as he predicted that doing so might “turn back the clock” on the progress that governments have made towards the pandemic.

Sen. Rand Paul expressed frustration together with his cautions. The Kentucky Republican stated Fauci was not the “end all” in data about the coronavirus.

McCain agreed.

“There are a lot of different ways to die from COVID — we’re seeing suicide spikes at unprecedented numbers, 1,000 percent rise in the suicide hotlines here in the United States of America,” she stated.

“There’s depression at absolutely exponential levels, and I think the question a lot of people have been raising is — I think all of us have been very responsible, at least here on this show — and have abided by the rules.”

She added that the U.S. must attain some form of center floor as a result of the coronavirus shutdown was devastating to many.

“Right now, there’s a lot of feelings of hopelessness that this is just where we’re at — that we’re going to be sheltering in place, not just to flatten the curve, but we’re going to be sheltering in place until we find a vaccine — until there are no deaths in America whatsoever, but at the same time we are going to bankrupt this country and not have enough ink and printers to have enough money to get us out of it.”

“So, I think there has to be more than just we’re locking down the country for the foreseeable future.”

