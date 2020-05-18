Meghan Markle’s old CV shows ‘special skills’ and lists height, weight and eye colour – Armenian News

Meghan Markle is called an achieved Hollywood actress, a spouse to Prince Harry and mom to Archie – however few will know the previous royal is kickboxing and martial arts-skilled.

The Duchess of Sussex’s CV has resurfaced, revealing the previous Suits star has loads of different strings to her bow, the Mirror stories.

Not solely does the now 38-year-old dance, she will be able to additionally communicate a number of languages.

Meghan’s old CV offers a glimpse into her life as an up-and-coming younger actress, earlier than she obtained her large break with Suits and a glittering future with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and child Archie.

Aside itemizing her primary credentials – the 5ft 6in brown-eyed budding actress – revealed her “special skills.”

Those abilities might come in useful for Meghan, who break up from the Britain’s royal household together with Prince Harry to begin a brand new “financially independent” life throughout the pond that might imply a revival of her appearing profession.