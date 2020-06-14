Meghan Markle’s mother Doria ‘joins Duchess, Harry and Archie at their rented home in Los Angeles’

Meghan Markle has moved her mother, Doria Ragland, to the £8million mansion she and Prince Harry are renting in Los Angeles.

It is reported that Doria, a former social worker, is acting as an ‘unofficial nanny’ to one-year-old grandson Archie and to help the couple out as they find their feet in the United States.

The Duke and Duchess are thought as looking to buy the home in the famous 90210 zip code, which can be complete with a ‘granny annex’ for Doria to live in.

The source told the Sun: ‘Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry’s chums have now been ribbing him about coping with his mother-in-law, he has a fantastic relationship with her.’

Another source added that Meghan wants to keep her mother, 63, close as she actually is ‘her rock’ and now ‘doesn’t trust many people’ outside of an instantaneous circle of family and friends.

It in addition has been reported that Prince Harry has recently struck up an unlikely friendship with Hollywood actress Liza Minnelli, 74, who is helping him ‘find his feet’ after leaving his royal life behind.

It is believed the Cabaret star reached out to the Prince, 35, because of her good relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana.

The pair met several times through the 1990s, and were pictured enjoying drinks together at a charity film premiere for Minnelli’s film Stepping Out in 1991.

A source close to the family said that Harry had struggled with the transition to life in America, that was made harder by the coronavirus lockdown.

A friend said: ‘Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support.

‘She’s been coping with paparazzi for decades, and knows the fame game.

The Oscar-winning actress has previously said she was ‘lucky enough to count Princess Diana as a buddy.’

Meghan was this week dragged in to best friend Jessica Mulroney’s race row following the Canadian ‘threatened’ a black social media influencer in a disagreement over white privilege.

Canadian fashion stylist Mulroney, who attended Meghan’s wedding to the Duke of Sussex, has said she actually is ‘stepping back’ from social media marketing following an online disagreement with Sasha Exeter.

The controversy has seen the CTV network remove Mulroney’s reality show I Do, Redo from its channels, saying her ‘recent conduct… conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality’.

The move came after Exeter posted a 12-minute long video to Instagram, claiming Mulroney ‘took offence’ to her call of action for people to become listed on the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said: ‘What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that eventually resulted in her (Mulroney) sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday.’

Exeter said the threat was an example of “textbook white privilege”.

She accused Mulroney of sending a message which read: ‘I have also spoken to organizations and people about the way you have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.’

Mulroney usually appeared on Meghan’s Instagram page, before it was closed as the former actress willing to join the Royal Family.

But Meghan Markle is reported to be ‘absolutely mortified’ with her best friend’s ‘tone-deaf’ threats and can ‘no longer be connected with her’

A source told Dailymail.com: ‘Meghan is completely mortified that she’s been dragged directly into this full mess. She said Jessica is in no way the racist, nevertheless the way the lady handled the problem (with the style influencer) had been tone-deaf and heartbreaking’.