Meghan Markle’s faith in God got her through the ‘darkest moments’ of her life, book claims

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

On Tuesday, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported a source who is a close friend of the former American actress told the authors that both she and Prince Harry have been on a “journey of faith together” during their relationship.

The pal has also reportedly prayed with the 39-year-old often.

“Part of what helped Meghan get through this difficult time was her faith,” claimed the insider, as reported by the outlet. “Her relationship with God and with her church is extremely important to her. That’s something most people do not know about her. It plays a central role in her life, as an individual, as a woman.”

“When I talk about her faith being a big part of her life, it’s her faith in God,” the source continued. “It’s her faith in her family. Her faith in the people closest to her.”

Another source added: “It’s prayer and conversations with God that…