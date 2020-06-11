Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney is FIRED from TV gig for ‘racist’ remarks

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has been fired from her TV presenting gig just hours after she apologized for a ‘white privilege’ row with a black social media influencer.

The firing of Mulroney, 40, was confirmed in a tweet by CTV on Thursday evening, who said the recent actions of the I REALLY DO REDO host had conflicted with their ‘commitment to diversity and equality’.

‘Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity and allyship even as we pledge to work better and much more openly to hear and amplify black voices, and not minmise them,’ the statement began.

‘Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with your commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed ‘I DO REDO’ from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective straight away.’

The announcement follows an emotional video posted by Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter, who claimed Mulroney had ‘threatened’ her during a quarrel about ‘speaking up’ against racism.

Meghan Markle’s, 38, best friend Jessica Mulroney, 40, from Toronto, said being the royal’s ‘closest friend’ has ‘deeply educated’ her about race – as she apologised over a row with a black influencer about white privilege

Sasha said she felt Mulroney ‘threatened’ her during the argument, claiming the mother-of-three wrote to her: ‘I have spoken to companies and folks about the way you have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.’

In a comment posted on the video clip, Jessica said she was ‘unequivocally sorry’, writing: ‘As I told you privately, I’ve lived a really public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational.’

In the online video, which was distributed to Sasha’s 58,000 followers online early in the day today, the influencer explained: ‘Very in early stages in this, I was very vocal about wanting my peers with an on line presence to speak up, stand up and use their voice for good to greatly help combat what are you doing with this race war.’

She said she had made an attempt ‘not to call out anyone directly’, but said Jessica, who ‘used to be an acquaintance’, took ‘offence to a very generic call to action’.

Sasha said Jessica proceeded to ‘lash out’ at her and said the ‘very problematic antics’ escalated until the stylist sent over what Sasha felt was ‘a threat on paper.’

Sasha said: ‘I’m by no means calling Jess a racist, but she is very well conscious of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege due to the colour of her skin.

Toronto-based Influencer Sasha Exeter said she was left ‘paralysed with fear’ and ‘stayed up days and nights’ worrying all about what Jessica ‘could be saying to my existing brand partners, potential work, potential livelihood’

Sasha shared the lengthy video on line in which she detailed her disagreement with Jessica, accusing the stylist of ‘threatening her livelihood’

‘And that my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege really.’

The influencer accused Jessica of ‘never wanting to operate and use her voice in the very first place’ and ‘not understanding why she needed to’.

Sasha suggested that Jessica felt ‘sharing this really was not a problem that she desired to share on her behalf social channels’, used ‘excuses that she’d be bullied by people and media’, and ‘claimed her show was more important to promote.’

She said she felt that Jessica proceeded to ‘threaten her livelihood’ by suggesting she would be contacting brands and businesses Sasha caused about the disagreement.

Sasha said: ‘I’m still shaking my head at this attempt and the audacity she had.

‘Not only is Jessica very well conscious of her white privilege but just like her fellow Canadian Amy Cooper, she spewed out that threat so effortlessly…

‘But I do believe what makes this example really horrendous is the threat or claim she was going ahead to speak to brands or businesses that I potentially have not worked with or could possibly use. That is a threat. That’s a threat to my livelihood.’

‘For her to threaten me? A single mother, a single black mother, within a racial pandemic? Blows my mind, it is definitely unbelievable.’

Details of the argument have emerged merely a week after Jessica announced she would be taking a break from social media

Sasha continued to say that she felt Jessica ‘realised she had screwed up big time’ and ‘that resulted in plenty of back pedalling’.

Meanwhile the influencer said: ‘Amidst all this craziness, I remained paralysed with fear.

‘I stayed up days and nights wondering what could she be saying to my existing brand partners, potential work, potential livelihood. What could this mean for my career?

‘I spoke to my parents, who were legitimately stressed and worried about how this would affect me basically stood up for myself.’

The influencer went on to claim she had been sent a private message from Jessica suggesting she’d file case against her

Sasha said that the ‘only take away is this sh** needs to stop right now….You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity, while attempting to silence somebody via text.’

Jessica proceeded to discuss the post, apologising for her behaviour, writing: ‘You are right when you say this sh** needs to stop. As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs.

‘I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even yet in the length of a heated argument, I have to acknowledge and understand.

‘I am unequivocally sorry for maybe not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused.’

Hours after posting her initial video about her argument with Jessica, Sasha claimed to own been sent further messages ‘threatening a law suit to shut you up’

She added that she had had a ‘very public’ experience with ‘her closest friend’ where race was ‘front and centre’, adding: ‘It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from it.

‘I promise to continue to understand and listen on how I could use my privilege to raise and support black voices.’

But hours later, after posting an apology, Sasha unmasked Jessica had messaged her privately on line.

Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, she commented: ‘Here is what are the results when you call out someone with privilege. They publicly make an apology or statement and privately, in today’s world, they send you a threat of filing a lawsuit against you.

The Canadian stylist has previously slammed ‘racist bullies’ when she did actually reference the trolling Meghan (seen in 2016)

‘I’m unsure what is going on, because I thought I was specific yesterday in my own video yesterday that I’m not likely to be silenced and I’m not likely to shut up.

‘I am going to move ahead and do what I have to do, to safeguard myself at this time. But I’m feeling confident in doing this, knowing I’ve the truth. The unequivocal truth.

‘I don’t know what’s worth here, her using her perceived power to make an effort to threaten my livelihood or using her resources to try and shut me up, but whatever the case is, it needs to avoid.’

She went on to share with you a snap of her Instagram messages, among which were from Jessica and read: ‘Liable suit. Good luck.’

Last week Jessica said she was taking a break from social networking, after revealing that ‘someone dear to her shared with her to resist racism’.

Jessica, who lives in Toronto with husband Ben Mulroney, 44, twins John and Brian, 9, and 7-year-old Ivy, took to Instagram to reveal she was ‘taking a week off to educate herself’.

The Canadian stylist has previously slammed ‘racist bullies’ when she did actually reference the trolling Meghan was enduring.