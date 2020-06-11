Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Forced To Apologize After Accusations Of ‘White Privilege’ & Shade By Black Influencer!

Eek! Meghan Markle might need to have a serious girl chat with her pal Jessica Mulroney ASAP!

The 40-year-old Canadian stylist has found herself at the center of a social media controversy after allegedly threatening Black lifestyle influencer Sasha Exeter over voicing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday called “My Amy Cooper Experience,” Exeter explained she’s been doing her part to encourage other public figures to speak on the current “race war.” As you understand, social tensions have peaked following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and essential conversations about systemic racism have yet again been ignited everywhere.

However, Sasha was shocked when Jessica took offense to “a very generic call to action” posted on her behalf IG story! She claimed:

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday.”

A threat?! Jeez, that escalated quickly! Mulroney “wrongly assumed” her proactive approach was an immediate dig at her.

“Jessica never wanted to stand up and use her voice in the first place and didn’t understand why she needed to. This I found quite strange seeing that she is very vocal about supporting many causes and very open about everything else so how could she not be speaking up about this issue affecting everyone in the world.”

She also described the obvious about Jessica’s link with the Duchess of Sussex:

“Also her best friend is arguably one of the most famous black women in the world… I just didn’t get it.”

The Toronto-based fashion and fitness blogger said Jessica isn’t just shying from BLM, but additionally trying to put her career first and silence the problem. Sasha was reluctant to speak up, but made a decision to put her peer on blast because “this s**t needs to stop now.”

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that my friends gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.”

But hey, if the shoe fits, right? Sasha added:

“Textbook white privilege really in my personal opinion.”

So, that which was this so-called threat?? Exeter shared word-for-word in her video call-out:

“I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters – well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.”

Eeek! Trying to come on her livelihood by alluding to cutting off her sponsored deals?? Nope, we can’t stand by that!

WATCH the tea-spilling session yourself (below):

Here Comes The Apology!

After countless followers dropped comments meant for Sasha’s stance, Jessica was forced to issue an apology which began:

“You are right when you say ‘this s**t needs to stop’. As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused.”

Meg’s BFF continued:

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

If you ask us, she should certainly take Sasha’s advice and lean on Meghan today! According to Royal expert Katie Nicholl, she and Prince Harry are planning to have more involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in LA, and maybe Jessica should tag along.

There’s no better apology than changed actions. So, lay from the social media attacks and get active IRL to make a change, gurl!

[Image via WENN/Jessica Mulroney/Sasha Exeter/Instagram]