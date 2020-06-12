Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney ‘fired from TV role over social media racism row’

In a video post, Ms Mulroney said she was “unequivocally sorry”, and claimed that being the Duchess’s “closest friend” had “deeply educated” her about racism.

Ms Mulroney said to Ms Exeter: “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational.”

In a reaction to the exchange, CTV axed the show and said: “Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify black voices, and not minimize them.”

“Because recent conduct by certainly one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed ‘I DO REDO’ from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.”