Meghan Markle’s Alleged Screaming Incident With Kate Middleton’s Staff – The FULL Story Revealed!

Another Royal tell-all, another inside look at what caused the rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the rest of the family.

This time, the book is actually from back in May, but due to renewed interest (as if it ever died down) the author is giving more deets than ever before.

In his book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, author Tom Quinn first revealed an alleged spat between Meghan and Kate Middleton — in which the former “shouted” at a member of the other’s staff, causing the future Queen Consort to be “horrified.” According to “a former palace servant” speaking anonymously (in an excerpt first published by DailyMail.com):

“Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate’s staff — that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace. Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people’s princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers.”

Naturally, that quote got a lot of attention at the time.

But there was obviously more to the story — and Quinn has it! He elaborated to the Daily Star on Monday:

“Meghan and Harry were living in what’s called Nottingham Cottage and it’s probably the only bit that you genuinely really could say, is actually quite small. And so I think that reminded Meghan that she was, as it were, second place or as the runner-up.”

This was obviously before their move to the refurbished Frogmore Cottage. He continued:

“So when Harry and Will got together and sometimes Meghan and Kate as well, because there was this tension occasionally, famously Meghan slightly lost her temper with a member of Kate’s staff in front of Kate. And it was that incident, that I was told by someone who was actually there, who said it was really uncomfortable because Meghan just lost it with this person.”

If he has a source who was right there, he must know what it was all about, right? Yup! He revealed:

“The reason she lost it with Kate’s member of staff was that she, Meghan, didn’t feel that this person was giving her the sort of attention she deserved.”

What?? The staffer didn’t make some mistake, they just weren’t fawning over her enough? That sounds a little extreme… Does that diva behavior jibe with your image of Meghan?

It did for Quinn, who gave a lot of weight to that moment:

“It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she’s a Princess and she’s number two.”

Damn.

“She was very successful, coming into this alien environment where people behave towards you according to where you are in the status of who becomes King or Queen next, that’s just alien to her.”

Huh. Really? In Hollywood, stars are definitely given different treatments based on their placement on the call sheet A LOT. Maybe on Suits she was on top? Or maybe that’s just where she expected to be this time?

Quinn certainly read into it, as he described what sounds like a tantrum:

“The way it was described to me was, there were raised voices and foot-stamping.”

Whoa! But what exactly happened?? Quinn spilled, as it was told to him:

“Meghan asked this person, I know who it was but I can’t say because it will give away my source, who works for Kate who was basically asked to do something by Meghan and said, ‘I’m really sorry I can’t do that because I work for Kate.’ And Meghan really felt she had been slightly put in her place, because if you become a Princess you kind of assume that staff, when you ask them to do something, they are going to do it.”

If that’s really what happened, it sounds like Meghan was asking someone to do something that wasn’t their job. If she got upset about that it really is quite a bad look. The author believes from his research into Meghan that it was all down to projecting that feeling of being secondary to Kate onto this staffer’s words:

“She’s very sensitive about not being treated with the same respect that she feels Kate is, so can react badly and doesn’t take it lying down.”

For Kate, says Quinn, the incident was a wake-up call:

“She was horrified, she was really upset because she’s very fond of this particular member of staff and she thought that Meghan almost bowling out this person was just completely unacceptable.”

We’d have to agree, if that’s how it went.

After the move to Frogmore, Meghan and Harry of course had their own staff — until they left anyway. Maybe that made her feel better? Then again, maybe there’s more to the story. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in Kensington Palace…

Do YOU buy this is what really went down that day??

