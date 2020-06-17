Meghan Markle Was Waiting For An ‘Excuse’ To Cut Jessica Mulroney Off ‘For Good’ BEFORE White Privilege Controversy?!

Meghan Markle will need to have a sixth sense for cutting problematic people out of her life, since the Duchess’ friendship with Jessica Mulroney was reportedly already fading ahead of the stylist’s recent white privilege-related controversy.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry’s wife had increasingly felt that Mulroney was “benefiting” from her position as royal bestie and stylist, and wanted an excuse to cut ties with the 40-year-old mother-of-three!

A source told the outlet:

“[The white privilege] row has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off permanently.”

Meg’s always ready on her next #Megxit — which #Megxit was quite necessary.

As we reported, Mulroney came under fire earlier this month by responding to influencer Sasha Exeter’s request for her to make more of an attempt around the Black Lives Matter movement with “tone-deaf” threats. Receipts were posted, outrage ensued, and Meg reportedly quickly severed the Canadian fashionista from her elite social circle.

Related: Meghan & Harry’s Relationship Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ In El Lay!

An insider previously shared:

“Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”

Sounds want it was a difficult decision for Meg to produce, doesn’t it?

Well, this new source claimed the exact opposite is true. Apparently, Meg and Jess’ friendship had been already on the rocks for sometime!

The confidante told the outlet:

“I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time. Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”

Yes, Jess has generated quite the empire for herself using her link with Meghan, whom she reportedly met in Canada and introduced to a high-profile Toronto social circle pre-Prince Harry.

Mulroney and Meg remained close for decades. The stylist’s three children were given a starring role in the actress’ 2018 Royal Wedding, and she was opted for to be one of baby Archie Harrison’s godparents. In the meantime, the stylist landed TELEVISION gigs on Good Morning America and her own reality show, I Do, Redo — both of which she was axed from the other day following her recent controversy.

So… looks like Meg got what she wanted, if this source is usually to be believed.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Had the Duchess been already looking for a reason to cut her bestie out of her life? Share your ideas in the comments.

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Instagram]