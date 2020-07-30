Meghan Markle Was SCOLDED By Royals For The Most Ridiculous Reason!

Maybe Meghan Markle should have taken this as a sign!!

A new excerpt from the upcoming tell-all Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family claims that the Suits star was scolded by palace aides over a NECKLACE!

Of course, it wasn’t just any piece of jewelry which got members from Prince Harry‘s team buzzing! The Ani + Wren gold chain showcased the initials “H” and “M” on her neck, a symbol of her growing love with her future husband.

Meg was photographed wearing it out in public a few months after the first date with Harry, and according to the book that very normal, sweet act — and the fact she was smiling in the pics — got her a surprising phone call!

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain in a passage, excerpted in People, what went down between the Suits star and a senior Kensington Palace aide:

“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines.”

The book reports that Meghan “said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel”:

“But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

Photographers frequently document the moves of the royal family, and particularly those who the royals are dating, something which Kate Middleton also experienced in the early years of her relationship with Prince William.

According to the passage, Meg was “distraught” over the situation, and called a friend to say:

“I can’t win. They make out like I’m to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I’m encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don’t know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer].”

Scobie and Durand claim the future Duchess of Sussex “felt damned if she did and damned if she didn’t.” Meg must have felt like the pros outweighed the cons here, because that’s a lot to go through before you’ve even made a public appearance together!!

They say true love conquers all, so we give Meg props for getting past this before she even said “I do.” But clearly the relationship with her press coverage only got worse over time…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!

