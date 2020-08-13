Meghan Markle was ‘furious’ at ‘problem’ half-sister Samantha for making vicious accusations against her: book

The couple presently lives in Markle’s native California with their son Archie.

On Wednesday, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported the 39- year-old was stunned when her separated half-sister Samantha Markle started speaking up to tabloids when they apparently had “only bumped into each other twice” given that they were kids.

In the book, a confidant implicated Samantha of attempting to pretend the set were much closer than they truly were.

MEGHAN MARKLE PULLED OUT OF PIPPA MIDDLETON’S WEDDING ‘AT THE LAST MINUTE’ FOR THIS REASON, BOOK CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE’S PAL JESSICA MULRONEY BREAKS SOCIAL MEDIA SILENCE MONTHS AFTER SPAT WITH BLOGGER

“That’s not the case,” stated the expert, as priced estimate by the outlet. “Meg didn’t grow up with Samantha. She barely saw her.”

The previous American starlet was obviously “weirded out” when Samantha tried to provide a letter to Kensington Palace requiring an in person conference. According to the outlet, the letter was dropped off at the incorrect security gate.

But it wasn’t simply Samantha who left the Duchess of Sussex confused.

Her separated half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., previously wrote an open letter to Harry, 35, declaring the couple was not a.