Meghan Markle Telling Friends She Can ‘No Longer Be Associated’ With BFF Jessica Mulroney??

Wow, Jessica Mulroney is really losing every thing over her awful a reaction to being asked to use her platform to speak out on Black Lives Matter.

In case you hadn’t heard, Jessica was called out by influencer Sasha Exeter, who said after being asked to create more of an effort, the Canadian fashionista responded with angry threats! And there have been receipts!

Related: Did MTV Only Pretend To Fire Teen Mom Star??

Jessica issued an apology referencing her bestie, the one and only Meghan Markle, saying:

“I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

However, after taking responsibility on her behalf behavior publicly, in private she AGAIN threatened Exeter with a “liable suit.”

Not a good look at all. Certainly not merely one you’d think her famous friend will be happy about being attached to! According to DailyMail.com. a buddy of the Duchess’ said:

“Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking.”

Yeah, specially tough if she’s your friend.

Meghan had no choice but to view as her bestie was fired from Good Morning America and had her Canadian reality show canceled. The source explained:

“It’s not like Meghan can just call up ABC and defend Jessica. There was a reason Meghan waited to so long to make a statement. She wanted to get it right. She said she urged Jessica to do the same thing from the get-go.”

Why couldn’t Meghan defend her friend? Well first of all, it would make her look bad!

Video: Meghan’s Carefully Thought Out BLM Speech

The insider claimed Her Formerly Royal Highness would rather shun her friend than risk the social suicide to be seen as supporting her:

“Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”

Damn. Cold, but also… how would she be treated for defending this kind of behavior? She’s got so much good will right now…

But will she really allow the friendship die to avoid the (really) bad press? And how will Jessica respond to being left high and dry??

DM‘s source said they “wouldn’t be surprised” if this was the “beginning of the end of their friendship.” Neither would we if even some of this really is true.

[Image via Jessica Mulroney/Instagram.]