Meghan Markle slams ‘toxic’ journalism and its impact on COVID-19, George Floyd protests, US election

MEGHAN MARKLE REFLECTS ON MOVING BACK TO THE U.S. DURING RACIAL UNREST

“I think what’s so fascinating, at least from my standpoint and my personal experience in the past couple years, it’s the headline alone, the clickbait alone makes an imprint,” Markle stated in action to why she believes a not-for-profit wire service like The 19th need to exist. “That becomes part of how we begin to see the world, how we connect with other individuals. And I believe there’s a lot toxicity out there in what is being described. “

“My husband and I talk about it often, this economy for attention, right. That is what is monetizable right now when you’re looking at the digital space and media. And so if you’re just trying to grab someone’s attention and keep it you’re going for something salacious versus something truthful,” she continued. “And I believe that when we can return to the location, which is what you’re developing here, which is why I believe it’s so crucial, where individuals are simply informing the reality and they’re reporting and informing it through a thoughtful or understanding lens, it’s going to assist bind individuals as neighborhood in a.