Meghan Markle Scores BIG Legal Win To Protect Friends’ Identities In Ongoing Case!

Meghan Markle is having a great week!

One day after her 39th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex had more cause for celebration: a BIG legal win in her ongoing case against Associated Newspapers. ICYMI, this legal matter is centered around the publishing of a letter sent to Thomas Markle, which was written by Meg in August 2018, three months after her wedding which he did not attend.

Related: Kate Middleton ‘Devastated’ By Tell-All Revealing Meghan Markle Feud Details

On Wednesday, Justice Mark Warby ruled in favor of the birthday girl in her fight to block the public naming of five friends who anonymously spoke with People in 2019. Her team shared after the verdict:

“The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends—as any of us would—and we’re glad this was clear. We are happy that the Judge has agreed to protect these five individuals.”

Per The Telegraph, Warby said in his ruling:

“I have concluded that for the time being at least the Court should grant the claimant the orders she seeks, the effect of which will be to confer protection on the sources’ identities. That is confidential information, the protection of which at this stage is necessary in the interests of the administration of justice. This is an interim decision.”

Note that this is an…