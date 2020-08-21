Meghan Markle says ‘we all know what’s at stake’ at election: ‘If you’re complacent, you’re complicit’

When We All Vote is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that is “on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American.”

The organization was launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

The former American actress, who was identified by her first name and her royal title, didn’t endorse any specific candidate or party during the event. However, she stressed the importance of the “change” she hopes to see in November.

“Happy to be here for my friend Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote and to kick off the When We All Women Vote #CouchParty,” the 39-year-old shared.

“When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame is as, we vote to honor those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us,” said Markle. “Because that’s what community is all about. And that’s specifically what…