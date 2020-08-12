Meghan Markle reveals she’s voting in 2020 presidential election, breaking royal family tradition

Meghan Markle exposed she’s voting in the 2020 U.S. presidential election this November, an unmatched option for members of the British royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex described her choice to vote in the upcoming election in a declaration to Marie Claire.

Markle, 39, was amongst 100 females consisting of Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Meghan McCain, Chelsea Handler, Oprah Winfrey and more who informed the outlet about why they are voting.

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” the Duchess of Sussextold the outlet “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

She included: “One of my preferred quotes, and one that my hubby [Prince Harry] and I have actually described typically, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist motion in New Zealand, who stated, ‘Do not believe your single vote does not matter much. The rain that revitalizes the dry ground is comprised of single drops.’ That is why I vote.”

Markle’s option to vote comes months after she and Prince Harry revealing they were “stepping…