Meghan Markle Reportedly Skipped Pippa Middleton’s Wedding for 1 Very Relatable Reason

When Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry in 2017, the UK tabloids anticipated her to participate in Pippa Middleton’s wedding toJames Matthews However, to everybody’s surprise, Meghan didn’t reveal. In the brand-new bio Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand expose the very relatable reason the Duchess of Sussex chose at the last minute to avoid the event.

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton|Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton did not wish to welcome Meghan Markle to her wedding

Finding Freedom information Harry and Meghan’s relationship from their very first date in 2016 till their stunning Megxit statement in January 2020.

As Elle Magazine mentions, the media craze surrounding Meghan and Harry’s relationship remained in full speed by May 2017. Pippa– Kate Middleton’s sibling– did not desire Meghan to eclipse her on her special day.

“Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event,” composed Scobie and Durand.

Ultimately, they did include Meghan to the visitor list, and she was preparing to participate in the wedding with Harry.

Meghan understood she would be under severe media examination at Pippa’s wedding, and she was figured out “not to …